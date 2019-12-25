Realme X50 5G With SD 765G SoC Slated For January 7 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme X50 5G has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The first 5G smartphone by Realme was initially said to debut ahead of the Spring festival in China, but a recent leak suggested a launch o January 5. Now, the company itself has officially teased its arrival.

Realme X50 5G Official Launch Details

Realme has teased the launch of X50 5G on January 7 via a post on Weibo. The launch event is scheduled at 2 PM CST in Beijing, China. The Chinese manufacturer has also teased some of the features which corroborate with the previous leaks.

The Realme X50 5G is already confirmed to make use of a Snapdragon 765G processor which has an integrated 5G SA/NSA modem. The processor will be clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU and likely 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone is expected to ship with Android 10 OS layered with a new custom Color OS UI. Realme has also confirmed the presence of four cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. Upfront, it is said to feature a dual-camera module for selfies housing a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor.

Notably, the device is said to offer a dual-punch hole design which is also confirmed for the Samsung Galaxy S11 series. Some leaks have suggested a 6.44-inch AMOLED display complemented by an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Recently, Realme teased the fast charging speeds supported by the X50 5G. The device is confirmed to be backed by an enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The company claims a charging speed of zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. However, the company didn't specify the battery capacity.

