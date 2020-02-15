Realme X50 Pro 5G Confirm To Pack 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Instead Of 120Hz Panel News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently confirmed the launch of its next-generation premium smartphone - the Realme X50 Pro 5G on February 24. The Chinese brand is hosting the launch event online, keeping in mind the Coronavirus outbreak. We already have come across multiple leaks revealing the details on the hardware. Now, the company has spilled some more beans on the specifications.

Realme X50 Pro Key Details Revealed

Realme has revealed the details of the hardware via its European Twitter account. Contradicting the previous reports of 120Hz display, the company has noted a 90Hz refresh rate on the upcoming smartphone. It will be a Super AMOLED panel. It seems that the company is opting for the same setup as it did on the Realme X2 Pro.

A Snapdragon 865 processor will handle all the multitasking. The same was revealed via leaks in the past. Also, it will be the first smartphone that Realme will launch in the international market enabled with 5G network support. It is likely to arrive with a dual-band 5G (SA and NSA) support.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is further confirmed to ship with Android 10 OS and will offer its in-house Realme UI skin on top. Realme has also given affirmation on the 65W SuperDart fast charging, but hasn't revealed what battery size the device will be equipped with.

The handset is speculated to be launched with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

It is currently unknown if it will be announced in single or multiple configurations and if it will support an external microSD card. For optics, it is said to feature four cameras on the rear panel as the standard model. But, the camera specifications are undisclosed. The standard variant, on the other hand, is equipped with a 64MP Samsung GW1 Bright sensor. So, we can expect a similar setup.

