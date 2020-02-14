Realme X50 Pro 5G Official Launch Slated For February 24 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme had planned to unveil its premium smartphone - the Realme X50 Pro 5G at the MWC 2020 event. However, with the event getting canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, its launch was uncertain. But, the company has now confirmed its arrival later this month.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Official Launch Details

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is now scheduled to launch on February 24. Madhav Sheth, Realme India head, has confirmed the launch via an official mail and has also shared the reason for the event's cancellation being the Coronavirus outbreak.

The company has said, "Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, realme has been concerned about the effects and working on alternatives of all possible situations, including having planned our event undertaken by our European team based in Spain without any staff from China. Keeping it light with the impact of the virus and the cancellation of MWC 2020, realme has decided to cancel the participation at MWC Barcelona 2020, accordingly".

The event is being hosted online and currently, it is unknown when it will go up for sale. Also, it remains to be seen when the company will bring this handset to the Indian market and in which price bucket.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G's hardware was recently teased officially. The teaser confirmed Android 10 OS wrapped around the company's Realme UI. The company had launched the C3 recently packed with the same UI and is expected to ship the Realme 6 also with this UI.

The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will be the powerhouse. This chipset will have an integrated modem for 5G network connectivity. It is speculated to launch with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Whether or not it will have storage expansion support, is currently unknown. We expect its hardware details to surface online in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India