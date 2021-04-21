ENGLISH

    Realme X50 Pro 5G Gets Massive Rs. 10,000 Cut: Where To Buy

    By
    |

    Realme smartphones have received a massive discount during the Realme Days sale which will run until April 25 on Flipkart. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was the company's first 5G flagship phone has got a huge price cut during the sale. To recall, the handset was launched in the country back in 2020 starting at Rs. 37,999.

    Realme X50 Pro 5G Gets Massive Rs. 10,000 Cut In India

     

    However, due to a hike in GST rate the phone was priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and lastly, the 12GB + 256GB storage variant was selling at Rs. 47,999. Now, you can purchase the 8GB model of the handset only at Rs. 31,999, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB storage option is now listed with a price tag of Rs. 37,999.

    Realme X50 Pro 5G Features

    To recall, the Realme X50 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the handset has the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0+ storage. Although, the smartphone does not support any microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

    For imaging, you get a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP sensor for portrait shots. For selfies and videos, it offers a dual-camera setup at the front consisting of a 32MP main camera and an 8MP secondary sensor.

    Moreover, it is fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging support. Connectivity option include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

     

    Realme X50 Pro 5G: Worth Your Money?

    For an asking price of Rs. 31,999, the Realme X50 Pro 5G can be a great deal. You can get flagship-grade features including Snapdragon 865 chipset, 65W fast charging at a mid-range devices' price. Even, the camera of the phone also supports OIS technology and can take good photos in even low-light conditions.

    Read More About: realme smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 17:59 [IST]
