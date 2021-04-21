Realme X50 Pro 5G Gets Massive Rs. 10,000 Cut: Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme smartphones have received a massive discount during the Realme Days sale which will run until April 25 on Flipkart. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, which was the company's first 5G flagship phone has got a huge price cut during the sale. To recall, the handset was launched in the country back in 2020 starting at Rs. 37,999.

However, due to a hike in GST rate the phone was priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and lastly, the 12GB + 256GB storage variant was selling at Rs. 47,999. Now, you can purchase the 8GB model of the handset only at Rs. 31,999, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB storage option is now listed with a price tag of Rs. 37,999.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Features

To recall, the Realme X50 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the handset has the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0+ storage. Although, the smartphone does not support any microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

For imaging, you get a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP sensor for portrait shots. For selfies and videos, it offers a dual-camera setup at the front consisting of a 32MP main camera and an 8MP secondary sensor.

Moreover, it is fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging support. Connectivity option include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Worth Your Money?

For an asking price of Rs. 31,999, the Realme X50 Pro 5G can be a great deal. You can get flagship-grade features including Snapdragon 865 chipset, 65W fast charging at a mid-range devices' price. Even, the camera of the phone also supports OIS technology and can take good photos in even low-light conditions.

