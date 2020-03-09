ENGLISH

    Realme X50 Pro 5G 512GB Storage Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch

    Realme is gearing up for another smartphone launch, this time, it's a new variant of a pre-released smartphone. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will soon be launched with the 512GB storage variant. Presently, the smartphone is available with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. A new TEENA certification indicates the 512GB variant is in development.

    Realme X50 Pro 5G New Storage Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch

     

    Realme X50 Pro 5G New Variant

    The TEENA listing reveals the 512GB storage upgrade, but the RAM capacity remains the same with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB options. It is expected the new variant will be paired with the 12GB RAM. This would bring it on par with Xiaomi for the Mi 10 Pro flagship smartphone.

    The Realme X50 Pro 5G is the only one smartphone spotted with the 512GB. We know that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be launching on March 12 in China and the new variant will likely be revealed at the launch. However, it remains uncertain if the new 512GB option will be exclusive for the Chinese market and would be available in India and other markets.

    Realme X50 Pro 5G New Storage Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch

    Realme X50 Pro 5G Features, Price

    The Realme X50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. It is packed with a 4,200mAh battery with support for the 65W Super Dart charging technology. As mentioned, the Realme X50 Pro is available in three RAM variants and is currently shipping with a maximum of 256GB storage.

     

    Other details of the Realme smartphone include a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Coming to the camera aspects, the Realme X50 Pro 5G packs a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP portrait shooter. It also features a 32MP selfie camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

    The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 37,999 for the base variant with 6GB and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs. 39,999 and the highest variant is available for Rs. 44,999 and comes with 12GB RAM paired with a 256GB configuration. The 5G-enabled smartphone is available in Moss Green and Rust Red options to choose from.

    Read More About: news smartphones realme
    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
