Realme X50 Pro 5G Confirmed To Launch On Feb 24th As India's First 5G Smartphone

Realme is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India. This time around, this will be a global launch, where, the company will unveil the Realme X50 Pro 5G, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with support for 5G network. This is also the first phone to officially launch in the country with 5G support.

Vivo's subsidiary brand IQOO was said to be the first company to launch a 5G phone in India. Realme will launch the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India on February 24th, just a day before the launch of the IQOO 3, which is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G was initially planned to be unveiled at MWC 2020. As the tech-biz show got cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Realme will launch the phone in India itself.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Features And Specifications

The brand has officially confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with an AMOLED display with a dual punch-hole design and a 90Hz refresh rate. Plus, the screen will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme introduced 50W fast charging with the Realme X2 Pro. Now, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will debut with 65W fast charging, which will offer faster-charging speeds, compared to any other smartphone which is presently on sale.

The device is likely to offer at least 6GB RAM DDR5 and 128GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. As this is a flagship smartphone, it might not include a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is likely to ship with Android 10 OS with custom RealmeUI skin on top, which is based on ColorOS 7. As per the connectivity, the smartphone will have a dual SIM card slot with support for 5G on both slots and is also expected to offer additional features like WiFi6 support.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Expected Price In India

For sure, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the most expensive Realme smartphone and is likely to be priced in the vicinity of Rs. 40,000 for the base variant.

