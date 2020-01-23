ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme X50 Pro AnTuTu Score Leaks; To Be Showcased At MWC 2020

    By
    |

    The Realme X50 was announced on January 7 in China. It carries the credits of being the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 765G processor, which comes with 5G connectivity support. Soon after the announcement regarding this smartphone, the company confirmed that it will launch another device using the Snapdragon 865.

    Realme X50 Pro AnTuTu Score Leaks; To Be Showcased At MWC 2020

     

    Given that the Snapdragon 865 SoC is the most powerful chipset launched till date, this upcoming Realme smartphone is believed to be a flagship device. Likely dubbed Realme X50 Pro 5G, this device has been spotted on the AnTuTu listing revealing what we can expect from it.

    Realme X50 Pro AnTuTu Benchmark

    An upcoming Realme smartphone carrying the model number RMX2071 has been spotted on AnTuTu. Going by the leaked screenshot of the benchmark score, this smartphone appears to have got a score of 574,985. Also, the listing hints at the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which makes us believe that it could be the Realme X50 Pro. However, the company is yet to confirm the moniker of the device.

    What We Know So Far

    From the existing reports from well-known Chinese tipsters, the upcoming Realme smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC could arrive with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. On the contrary, the Realme X50 Pro 5G bestows a dual punch-hole display. The other aspects regarding the device in question are not clear for now.

    Being the Realme X2 Pro sequel, the X50 Pro 5G is believed to sport advancements including a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a quad-camera setup at the rear along with a 108MP primary sensor.

    While the details regarding the 5G-ready Snapdragon 865-powered flagship device remain unknown for now, the device is expected to be showcased at the MWC 2020 tech show in February. It is believed that the device could be available only in China for the first few months and then make its way to the global markets. If it is launched in the markets outside of China, we can expect it to be one of the first affordable 5G smartphones.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue