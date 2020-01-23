Realme X50 Pro AnTuTu Score Leaks; To Be Showcased At MWC 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Realme X50 was announced on January 7 in China. It carries the credits of being the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 765G processor, which comes with 5G connectivity support. Soon after the announcement regarding this smartphone, the company confirmed that it will launch another device using the Snapdragon 865.

Given that the Snapdragon 865 SoC is the most powerful chipset launched till date, this upcoming Realme smartphone is believed to be a flagship device. Likely dubbed Realme X50 Pro 5G, this device has been spotted on the AnTuTu listing revealing what we can expect from it.

Realme X50 Pro AnTuTu Benchmark

An upcoming Realme smartphone carrying the model number RMX2071 has been spotted on AnTuTu. Going by the leaked screenshot of the benchmark score, this smartphone appears to have got a score of 574,985. Also, the listing hints at the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which makes us believe that it could be the Realme X50 Pro. However, the company is yet to confirm the moniker of the device.

What We Know So Far

From the existing reports from well-known Chinese tipsters, the upcoming Realme smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC could arrive with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. On the contrary, the Realme X50 Pro 5G bestows a dual punch-hole display. The other aspects regarding the device in question are not clear for now.

Being the Realme X2 Pro sequel, the X50 Pro 5G is believed to sport advancements including a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a quad-camera setup at the rear along with a 108MP primary sensor.

While the details regarding the 5G-ready Snapdragon 865-powered flagship device remain unknown for now, the device is expected to be showcased at the MWC 2020 tech show in February. It is believed that the device could be available only in China for the first few months and then make its way to the global markets. If it is launched in the markets outside of China, we can expect it to be one of the first affordable 5G smartphones.

