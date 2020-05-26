Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Backed By Snapdragon 865 SoC Goes Official News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched a slew of products in India as well as in China. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is the latest smartphone by the company in the flagship department. While its design is relatable to the Realme X50 Pro, the device comes with some improved internals. The 5G enabled smartphone is packed with some top-notch hardware such as a 90Hz FHD+ panel and the Snapdragon 865 processor.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is announced with an AMOLED panel which measures 6.44-inches. The display is HDR10+ certified and delivers a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a pill-shaped punch-hole that packs dual selfie cameras.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor and is backed by 5G connectivity. The device is launched with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 storage configuration. It is equipped with HyperBoos 3.0 technology for an enhanced gaming experience.

In the camera department, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition equips a quad-rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The remaining setup comprises an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP sensor for macro shots. To capture selfies and for video calls, the device comprises a 16MP sensor and a 2MP sensor.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Audio, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The device will come pre-installed with the Android 10 OS pre-loaded with the Realme UI interface. The unit draws its fuel via a 4,200 mAh battery unit and supports 65W fast charging.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Pricing Details

The Realme X50 Pro's base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is announced at RMB 2,999 (Rs. 31,822), while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 3,299 (approx Rs. 35,003). The top model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 3,599 (approx Rs. 38,330). The company is yet to announce the availability of this handset in India. However, we might get some details on its arrival in the coming days.

