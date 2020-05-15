Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Officially Confirmed Under Development News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme introduced its new flagship X50 5G series earlier this year. The company had already announced the X50 and the X50 Pro 5G edition for the masses. Now, the company has officially confirmed the arrival of a new device in this series. The upcoming handset is expected to be a gaming smartphone that will pack some top-notch hardware. Following are the details:

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Launch Details

Realme has confirmed that the upcoming gaming smartphone will be called the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. The device has previously been doing rounds online with the codename Blade Runner and has been tipped to launch initially in China. Going by the leaks, the device could arrive on May 25, 2020.

The tweet shared by the company shows the Realme X50 Player Edition featuring a similar design as the Realme X50 Pro that includes a matte-textured rear panel and a vertically aligned quad-camera module. But unlike the dark shade of the X50 Pro, the X50 Pro Player Edition is painted in light shades.

As for its expected hardware, the device is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which comes with an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. But, no official report has been released to back up the claims. Some reports had suggested that the Realme RMX2072 smartphone that visited AnTuTu is none other than the X50 Pro Player Edition.

The device is also said to have cleared its certification via 3C in China. As per this listing, the device will be backed by a 65W fast charger. However, its battery capacity hasn't been revealed just yet. The details on its hardware are scarce and we are waiting for some more teasers to pop-up. As this device is seen with a similar external as the X50 Pro, we can expect some hardware features to remain the same.

Considering the Realme X50 Pro 5G Player Edition will be game-centric, we can expect the company to make some improvements in the hardware department. The details on its hardware and pricing are likely to surface in the coming days and we will keep you posted on the same.

