Realme X50 Pro: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

The Good

Super AMOLED Display Along With Corning Gorilla Glass 5

The Realme X50 Pro flaunts a 6.44-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display, which can provide a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio along with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The Realme X50 Pro comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate (can offer 90 frames per second). However, Poco is offering a 120Hz refresh rate with its newly launched X2 smartphone, at a starting price of s. 15,999.

The Realme X50 Pro features 32MP wide-angle camera and 8MP wide-angle camera at the front. In addition, you'll get an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection. In our brief usage, we found the display is responsive and provides a good viewing angle, which is good for watching videos on Youtube and OTT apps.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor And 65W SuperDart Flash Charger

The Realme X50 Pro is powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 856SoC, which supports the 5G network. Notably, all smartphone companies are launching devices on the same platform. Overall, the Snapdragon 865 processor is more efficient than the company's other chipsets. Besides, the Realme X50 Pro comes in three variants, such as 6GB/8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

We got the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Realme X50 Pro is capable enough to handle all high-end games. However, we have noticed some heating issues while playing music and games for two hours.

Let's talk about the battery, the Realme X50 Pro supports a 4,200mAh battery and can be charged in 35 minutes with its 65W SuperDart Flash Charger, as per the company claims. It is also equipped with Gallium Nitride chargers (GaN) adapter, which is faster than other existing chargers. We will find out these claims in our detailed review. It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro also comes with the same charging support.

On the connectivity front, the Realme X50 PRO sports Wi-Fi6, Dual Wi-Fi Network (Which means you can connect two Wi-Fi at one time), Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C port, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou. Apart from that, there is a Near-field communication (NFC), which allows two devices to communicate within 4 centimeters (It is used in making payments).

The Bad

Same Old Design With 5G Feature

Frankly, it is very difficult for us to find out the bad on this smartphone, as it is the first 5G handset in India. So, currently, there is no comparison. But still, if we talk about the design, then there is nothing new. The Realme X50 Pro features the same unibody design. There is nothing new to offer even this is the first 5G smartphone by the company. The power button is placed on the right side of the smartphone. The left side accommodates volume rocker. At the bottom, you'll get a speaker grill and Type-C port for charging, and SIM card tray. However, there is no 3.5mm audio jack.

At the back, you'll get a vertically aligned quad-camera setup. There is no fingerprint sensor. The Realme X50 Pro weighs 207 grams and it is very heavy to handle it with one hand. Another thing which we are unable to understand that why companies are launching a 5G smartphone, without any 5G trials.

The X- Factor

The Camera Performance

The major highlight of this smartphone is the rear camera, which is equipped with an AI Quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera with an f/2.3 aperture, a 12MP Tele camera with f/2.5 aperture, and 2MP B&W Portrait Camera along with f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera comes with many modes such as Portrait Distortion Correction, HyperText, Ultra 64MP Mode, Ultra NightScape, Super NightScape, Panoramic view, Expert mode, Timelapse, Portrait mode, HDR, Ultra wide mode, Ultra macro mode, AI scene recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion, and Bokeh Effect Control.

While, upfront, you'll get a dual-camera setup for selfies. It includes Sony 32MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.5 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide-angle along with an f/2.2 aperture. Besides, the front camera features many modes, such as Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view, AI Beauty, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Portrait NightScape, and Bokeh Effect Control. Ther smartphone also supports UIS Video Stabilization, Slomo Selfie, Ultra Wide-angle Video, Real-time Bokeh Effect Video.

Overall, both rear and front camera offers bright photos in daylight. The pictures came out very sharp. In fact, the Realme X50 Pro takes good pictures without any beautification mode on. However, we still wanted to check its performance in low light conditions. So, we would suggest you wait for some time because we will soon come up with a comprehensive review of this smartphone.

What We Think About The Realme X50 Pro

Well, there is no doubt that this is the first 5G smartphone in India. But launching a 5G smartphone at a point when there is no 5G network available, doesn't seem very sensible. Also, telcos have no money to buy a 5G spectrum. The Department of Telecommunications is still discussing with operators for the 5G trials. But, still, we will tell you about its complete performance in our detailed review.