Realme X50 5G With 65W SuperDart Flash Charging Launched In India: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme has finally launched its latest smartphone today in the Indian consumers - the Realme X50 Pro. It is the first 5G enabled smartphone from the company and the highlights of the Realme X50 Pro are the Snapdragon 865 SoC, in-display fingerprint screen scanner, SuperDart flash charging technology, and of course the 5G network support. Here are the details:

Realme X50 Pro India Price And Availability

The Realme X50 Pro is launched with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant will be up for sale at Rs. 39,999 and the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be listed at Rs. 44,999. All the variants of the Realme X50 Pro will be available for sale via Flipkart and Realme's official e-store from today 6 PM onwards. The smartphone will be up for grabs in Mass Green and Rust Red color option.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme X50 Pro flaunts a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen carries the 90Hz refresh rate and protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB storage.

On the optical front, the Realme X50 Pro offers a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle 8MP lens, 12MP telephoto sensor and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a dual-camera punch-hole cutout with a 32MP primary sensor and 8MP depth sensors for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 5G NSA and SA bands, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.1, USB Type-C port and lot more. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,200 mAh non-removable battery with 65W Super Dart charging technology.

