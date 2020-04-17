Realme X50 Youth Edition: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 5G Smartphone News oi-Rohit Arora

The Realme X50 Youth Edition has been leaked again with some more details on the smartphone's specifications. This time around, the handset paid a visit on China's 3C certification site with details on its connectivity aspects and fast-charging specifications. As per the sighting, the Realme X50 Youth Edition smartphone will offer support for 5G connectivity and will come equipped with 30W fast-charging support.

The 30W fast charging will most likely work on the VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge solution, which was seen on the Realme X50 5G. Notably, the Realme X50 5G was unveiled in India in February, 2020 at a starting price of Rs. 37,900. The Realme X50 Youth Edition will be a trimmed down version of the Realme X50 5G.

The listing on the Chinese website suggests that the Realme X50 Youth Edition will carry a model number- RMX2052. This confirms the previous sighting of the handset which surfaced in December 2019, before the Realme X50 5G's launch in India.

Realme X50 Youth Edition Expected Specifications

Like the Realme X50 5G, the Youth Edition will also sport a quad-lens rear camera setup but instead of a 64MP primary sensor, the handset could sport a 48MP main sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone will most likely flaunt a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The Realme X50 Youth Edition will run on Realme UI and will most probably pack a 5,000mAh battery cell.

Realme hasn't made any official comment on the Realme X50 Youth Edition. The company might unveil the handset as an affordable 5G-enabled smartphone in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the official launch date for the Realme Narzo series budget smartphones.The new budget smartphone series will be unveiled at an online-only launch event on April 21, 2020. The new series will offer two affordable handsets- Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. The pre-recorded launch video will be streamed online on April 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM.

The new budget smartphones will sport 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch displays and will be powered by beefier 5,000mAh battery cells with Quick Charge support. The Realme Narzo series devices and will run on RealmeUI out-of-the-box.

