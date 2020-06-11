Realme X50T Key Features Tipped Via Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is all set to expand the X50 series as a new device in this series has been spotted online. The upcoming device in this lineup is the Realme X50T. The smartphone has been leaked a couple of times before. Now, it has visited the Google Play Console was some more details on its hardware has been revealed. Following are the details:

Realme X50T Expected Hardware

The Realme X50T's Google Play Console listing suggests that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. This falls in line with the previous leaks. The listing also suggests that the handset will debut with a 6GB RAM configuration.

However, its storage capacity hasn't been disclosed. Also, we don't know just yet if this will be the only configuration the Realme X50T will arrive with. But, the possibility of multiple variants in line can't be ruled out.

The Google Play Console listing of the X50T also suggests that the device will ship with Android 10 OS. We can expect the device to offer a custom Realme UI skin. Additionally, the handset is listed with an FHD+ display that will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and offer a pixel density of 480 PPI.

If the leaks are to be believed then the Realme X50T could arrive with a quad-camera setup as the standard X50 5G model. However, it will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor instead of the 64MP primary sensor.

The details on the remaining sensors are undisclosed, but we can expect a wide-angle lens, a macro sensor, and a depth lens completing the setup. It is also unknown if the device will launch with a dual-selfie camera setup or a single-lens. The battery capacity is also yet to be announced, but the device is said to come with 30W fast charging technology.

Realme is yet to disclose when this device will hit the stores in India and the remaining markets. But, with the intensity of leaks increasing, it shouldn't be long before this device goes official.

via

Best Mobiles in India