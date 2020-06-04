Realme X50t Key Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Bulky Design Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

We can expect a couple of new Realme smartphones to hit the market soon. The Realme X3 series and a new addition to the Realme X50 series are expected. A new variant of the Realme X50 lineup was spotted earlier, which is presumed to be the Realme X50t 5G smartphone. A couple of specifications have been revealed on Weibo now.

Realme X50t Expected Features

As the name suggests, the Realme X50t will join the list of already existing smartphones in the series like the Realme X50 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme X50m, and the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition.

Earlier reports hinted that the Realme X50t, with model number RMX2052, would launch as the new variant of the Realme X50 5G with inferior cameras. Further, it was speculated to feature specs and design identical to the Realme X50m smartphone.

And now, we have more input regarding the smartphone, where a tipster revealed key information on Weibo regarding the Realme X50t, including its launch. Realme could rollout the new smartphone in two days, the tipster hints.

Realme X50t Specs Revealed

The report suggests that there are only a few differences between the Realme X50m and the upcoming Realme X50t. Firstly, the Realme X50t will support limited 5G frequency bands like n41, n78, and n79 in China. On the other hand, the Realme X50m supports seven 5G frequency bands.

Apart from this, there's another difference related to the design of smartphones. The Realme X50t is tipped to be slightly heavier and thicker than the Realme X50m. The tipster notes that the Realme X50t weighs about 202 grams and has a thickness of 9.3mm. In comparison, the X50m measures 8.9mm in thickness and it weighs 193 grams.

Adding to the design specifications, the upcoming Realme X50t is expected to feature a dual punch-hole LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The size of the battery was hinted on the TEENA listing noting a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Other specifications expected are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. A quad-camera module with a 48MP main shooter is also rumored.

If the post from the tipster is to be believed, Realme could launch the new smartphone in two days. At the same time, as these are still rumors, we advise our readers to take it with a grain of salt.

