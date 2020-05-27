Realme X50t Spotted On Google Play Store; Suggests Imminent Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

New Realme smartphone with model number RMX2052 has been spotted on a platform recently. It's been speculated to be the Realme X50t, the latest addition to the company's X50 lineup. The smartphone was also spotted in the Google Play Store's list of supported devices this week, which further hints at an imminent launch.

Realme X50t Spotted On Google Play

If this is indeed the Realme X50t smartphone, it would be the fifth one in the X50 series that already includes the Realme X50 5G, X50 Pro 5G, X50m, and the X50 Player Edition. As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Google Play Store listing indicates 5G support. This also indicates the Realme X50t could be a premium mid-range smartphone.

Unfortunately, that's all we know about the Realme X50t model. There's still no idea what 't' stands for either. In fact, it's uncertain if Realme would launch the device with this name. For all we know, the new Realme X50t could be an enhanced version of the Realme X50 with a couple of dedicated gaming features, just like the Player Edition.

Realme X50t Expected Features

Although there aren't many details available, we can compare the previous Realme X50 smartphones with the upcoming device on what features to expect. The Realme X50 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This was followed by the Realme X50 Pro 5G, which features the Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood.

Next came the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition in China with the same SD 865 processor. Looking at the trend of these smartphones, the Realme X50t could be powered by the Snapdragon 765/768 processor. At the same time, there's a possibility it could pack the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000 or the Dimensity 821 5G chipset as well, bringing it to the affordable 5G smartphone segment.

Other features could include 120Hz display and could also pack HyperBoost 3.0 technology like the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition for an enhanced gaming experience. Fast charging support up to 65W is also expected on the new smartphone. As these are mere speculations, we advise our reader to take it with a grain of salt. More updates and leaks of the Realme X50t are expected in the coming days.

