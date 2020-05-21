ENGLISH

    Realme X50 Pro Display Details Confirmed; Launch Date Set For May 25

    By
    |

    Realme is set to launch the Realme X50 Pro at an event in China on May 25. The smartphone has been spotted on the event's poster which is shared on Weibo. The Realme X50 Pro is a gaming-centric variant of the Realme X50 Pro 5G flagship phone, which debuted in February.

    Previously, a photo of the smartphone was posted by Realme's China CMO Xu Qi Chase, which was indicated the phone will come with the code name 'Blade Runner'.

    The features of the smartphone have already been revealed in TENNA. According to the TENAA listings, the phone's features are almost similar to the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

    Now, the company has confirmed the display details of the Realme Player Edition phone via new posters and also revealed the gaming-centric features of the phone. The phone will also come with downgraded cameras.

    The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition will support an HDR10 + compliant screen as well as DCI-P3 color gamut. Due to the presence of E3 luminescent material on the phone, the power consumption by the display will be reduced by 7 percent. The phone will also provide a peak brightness of 1,100nits.

    The phone will sport a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The full HD+ resolution supporting screen will provide a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will offer to increase the gaming experience in the games like PUBG and King of Fighters '98.

    The phone said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and will expand storage up to 512GB of UFS 3.1.

    In terms of software, it will be run on Android 10 OS and it will also include in-display fingerprint touch. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery with a 65W fast charging support.

     

    According to the TEENA listings, the phone will come with a quad rear camera system. The camera will include a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP lens, and two 2MP cameras in the back panel. The phone will have dual selfie camera which comprises a 16MP and a 2MP sensors.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
