Realme X7 5G With Dimensity 800U Flipkart Sale Today: Should You Buy?

Realme X7 5G debuted a few days ago and will be going on its first sale today (February 12). The phone with 5G support features sAMOLED display, 64MP triple-camera setup, and the Dimensity 800U chipset. Going on sale for the first time via Flipkart, the Realme X7 5G brings in a couple of discount offers.

Realme X7 5G Sale Price Details

The Realme X7 5G comes in two models of 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM paired with 128GB default storage. The phone costs Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart of Realme India to get the new smartphone that comes in Space Silver and Nebula color options.

As mentioned, there are a few bank offers that further drop the price of the Realme X7. If you hold an ICICI Band credit card or going for an EMI, the Realme India website is offering an instant discount of flat Rs. 2,000. Flipkart buyers get a 10 percent price cut on paying via Axis Bank credit and debit cards, up to Rs. 1,500. They can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback and more offers.

Realme X7 5G Features

The new Realme X7 5G flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout. It features a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. There's a 16MP lens for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The Realme X7 5G also includes a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support.

Other details of the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with the usual connectivity options like dual SIM 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port. The Realme X7 runs Android 10 based on Realme UI.

The Realme X7 is up for competition with devices like the Vivo V20 Pro, Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord, and so on. The Realme X7 is future-proof with 5G support, making it a good choice to get. Plus, the power-packed features can easily handle all your smartphone needs.

