Realme X7 Max 5G Confirmed To Be Flipkart Exclusive: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme X7 Max 5G is all set to launch on May 31 as India's first Dimensity 1200-powered phone. Now, the device is confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive after its launch. The e-commerce site has also made a dedicated page for the X7 Max 5G. Besides, the microsite has confirmed the specifications and its design. Here's a quick roundup of the upcoming smartphone that we know so far.

Realme X7 Max 5G Launch

The Realme X7 Max 5G launch will take place on May 31 at 12.30 pm which will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. Alongside, the company will also be launching Realme Smart TV 4K series at the same event.

Realme X7 Max 5G Design

The handset will feature a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner for the front camera sensor. There will be a rectangular camera module to house the triple camera sensors and a vertical stripe on the back where the Realme "Dare to Leap" logo is placed.

Realme X7 Max 5G Features

Going by the Flipkart listing, the Realme X7 Max 5G will come with a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 8,000,000:1 high contrast ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, FHD+ resolution, and up to 1000nits brightness.

Dimension-wise, it will measure 179 grams and 8.4mm in thickness. It is also confirmed to support a 50W fast charging that is said to charge up to 50 percent battery in just 16 minutes. Further, the listing has confirmed the triple rear camera setup of the Realme X7 Max which will house a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Moreover, the Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the GT Neo. So, other features of the smartphone will also same as the Realme GT Neo.

Considering this, the Realme X7 Max 5G display will measure a 6.43-inch and the Dimensity 1200 will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage that will also support a dedicated microSD card. Other aspects will include Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top, a 4,500 mAh battery, a 16MP front camera sensor, and so on.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Expected Price, Competition

A leak suggested the Realme X7 Max 5G could start at Rs. 27,999. Considering the Chinese model price, we can say the handset might come with a slightly cheaper price tag than the leaked price.

All in all, we can say the Realme X7 Max 5G with top-end features will grab a huge market like other devices of the X7 series. It is also believed to be a mid-range phone, challenging the smartphones like the Vivo V21 5G, upcoming Nord 2.

