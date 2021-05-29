Realme X7 Max 5G Pre-Order Details Revealed; Get Free Buds Q On Pre-order News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme X7 Max 5G is launching in the country on May 31 at 12:30 PM which will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The upcoming smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive as the phone is already listed on the e-commerce site. Now, the pre-order details of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed via a Twitter user(@AtulBazaar).

Additionally, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has recently confirmed that the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G will support 7 5G-bands. It makes us believe that the Realme X7 Max 5G is indeed a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 5G, which also comes with 7 5G bands support.

Realme X7 Max 5G Pre-order Details

The pre-order of the Realme X7 Max will go live on the same day of its launch. If you will pre-book the handset between May 31 and June 3, will get the Realme Buds Q for free which is selling at Rs. 1,999. The phone will be available for pre-booking via the company's site and Flipkart after its launch.

Realme X7 Max 5G Features

The Flipkart listing has confirmed that the Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, FHD+ resolution, and a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner. It will also be India's first smartphone with Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Further, it will measure 179 grams and 8.4mm in thickness and confirmed to pack a 50W fast charging which is said to charge up to 50 percent battery in just 16 minutes. For imaging, the device will offer triple-rear cameras placed into a rectangular camera module. The camera sensors will include a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Other features of the phone are believed to similar to the Realme GT Neo. So, it will have a 6.43-inch display, a 16MP front camera sensor, 4,500 mAh battery unit. The phone will run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Best In Segment?

The price of the device is still under wraps. Considering the leak and the Chinese variant price, we believe that the phone will fall under Rs. 30,000. Besides, features like a powerful processor, fast charging, 7 5G-bands support will make the device the best in the segment. It is also believed to compete against some flagship phones as many flagship devices only support one or two 5G bands.

