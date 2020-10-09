Realme X7 Pro 5G Visits NCC Database; Hints Imminent Global Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently announced the X7 Pro 5G and now the handset with the model number RMX 2121 has appeared on Taiwan's NCC agency. Earlier, the same model number phone was listed on Thailand's NBTC agency. The certifications suggest an imminent launch and it seems the phone will be launched in several markets including Europe. However, there are no details regarding the India launch.

Going by this, the phone is listed on NCC listing with some features. As per the listing, the phone has a dual-battery with a total capacity of 4500 mAh and a 65W SuperDart charger which claims to takes 35 minutes to charge the full battery of the phone.

Besides, the listing has mentioned the phone will feature a 6.55-inch punch-hole display. Other details of the NCC listing include an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, quad-camera setup. We can't comment right now on whether there will be any difference in the global model. As the NCC listing shows similar features to the Chinese model.

The Realme X7 Pro made its debut in three storage configurations in China. The phone comes with a starting price of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,506) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the handset is available at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,192). The handset is offered in blue, white, and black color options.

Besides, the Realme X7 Pro sports a 120Hz refresh rate display, and it is protected by the 5th-generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC handles the processing on the Realme X7 Pro. The quad-camera module of the Realme X7 Pro features a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, two 2MP portrait, and a macro lens. Upfront, it sports a 32MP selfie shooter.

Best Mobiles in India