Realme X7 Pro Can Do Something That Even The iPhone 12 Pro Max Can't News oi-Vivek

Even before the official launch, the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro have been listed on the Realme India official site. Looking at the specs sheet, the Realme X7 Pro seems like the next affordable flagship smartphone, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G SoC.

On top of that, the Realme X7 Pro will also offer features like the 64MP primary camera, 65W fast charging, and a 120Hz super AMOLED display, making this device a flagship-level smartphone.

Realme X7 Pro Can Support Dual 5G Network

One another feature that differentiates the Realme X7 Pro from the other 5G smartphones available in India is connectivity. The Realme X7 Pro is one of the first smartphones in the country to support 5G DSDS technology, where, the smartphone can accept two 5G SIM cards simultaneously.

Do note that, even the expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max can only support a 5G network on a single SIM card slot. Realme has also confirmed that the X7 Pro can support SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) 5G bands.

The Realme X7 Pro supports N1/N3/N41/N78/N79 bands in 5G SA NR, and N41/N77/N78/N79 in 5G NSA NR bands. When it comes to WiFi, the Realme X7 Pro does support WiFi6, 5GHz WiFi, and 2.4GHz WiFi. However, it does not support the latest WiFi 6E standards.

Realme X7 Pro A 5G Ready Smartphone

Though there are a lot of 5G smartphones available in India, most of those devices can only support a limited number of bands. With multiple 5G band support, the Realme X7 Pro looks like a true 5G smartphone.

Given Airtel and Jio are getting ready to launch 5G in India, the Realme X7 Pro could be a great option, for those, who want a 5G smartphone that has a high probability of offering a 5G network in the country with extended coverage of 5G bands.

Best Mobiles in India