Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know

Realme X7 series India launch has been confirmed for 2021. However, the exact launch timeline has not revealed yet. The news comes to the fore via a tweet by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth. The tweet has further mentioned that Realme was first to introduce 5G smartphones in the country with the Realme X50 Pro and they are planning to democratize 5G technology in 2021 starting with the launch of the Realme X7 series.

To recall, the Realme X7 series comprising the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro went official in China back in September. Talking about the pricing, the Realme X7 comes with starting at 1,799 Yuan which roughly translates to Rs. 20,000. On the other hand, the Pro model starts at 2,199 Yuan (around Rs. 24,500). Looking at the price, it can be said both models will be affordable 5G-enabled handsets with Dimensity chipsets.

Realme X7, X7 Pro Specifications

Starting with the Realme X7, the handset flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone features the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 4,300 mAh battery unit fuels the device with 65W fast charging support. For imaging, the Realme X7 offers a 64MP quad-rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

Coming to the Realme X7 Pro, it features a larger 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. As for the cameras, the Realme X7 Pro also packs a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor. There is the same 32MP selfie camera. Further, the device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Lastly, software-wise both devices run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and connectivity options on both handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

