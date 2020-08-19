ENGLISH

    Realme X7 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Display Set For September 1 Launch

    Realme recently launched two entry-level smartphones in India - the Realme C12 and the Realme C15. Now, it has announced the launch of two new handsets under the Realme X7 Series in China on September 1. The series comprises - the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro.

    Realme X7 Series Launch Set For September 1

     

    Launch Details

    The company confirmed the launch date via its Weibo official handle. The launch event will take place at 2 PM China time on September 1. The launch teaser also reveals some key features of the handsets.

    What To Expect?

    As per the teaser image, both devices will sport an AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets will also support the 5G network. The teaser poster of Weibo also mentioned that both these handsets will come as the flagship smartphone. Both devices are said to be thin and lightweight. Apart from this, nothing more is known regarding the specifications.

    On another official post, the company confirms that both handsets will be a new lineup. Both handsets might come with model numbers Realme RMX2176 and the RMX2121 respectively.

    The Realme X7 series will come with a completely new design. The company further claimed in its post that both models have different target areas. For now, nothing more is known except this information. Hopefully, the company will reveal more features of both the phones before the launch. We will keep updated if anything comes to our notice.

    On the other hand, the newly launched Realme C12 will go on sale on August 24, while the Realme C15 will be available starting August 27 in the country. Both handsets will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com.

    Both handsets come in Power Blue and Power silver options. The Realme C12 retails for Rs. 8,999 for single 3GB + 32GB storage variant, whereas the Realme C15 comes with a tag of Rs. 9,999 for 32GB storage variant.

    Read More About: realme smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:55 [IST]
