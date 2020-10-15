Realme X7, X7 Pro India Launch Teased Officially; Likely To Pack MediaTek Dimensity Chipset News oi-Tanaya Dutta

October seems to be a big month for Realme. Recently, the company has introduced multiple products including audio gadgets, smartphones, and the Realme Smart TV. Now, it seems the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro will arrive soon in India. Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth has teased the arrival of the handsets. Both models are expected to come with the Media Dimensity chipsets. The handsets were launched last month in China with 5G connectivity.

The Realme X7 comes with a starting price at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,231), while the Pro model is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,506) for the base variant. The Realme X7 is available in China in blue, white, and blue-pink color options, while the Realme X7 Pro variant comes in blue, white, and black color.

Realme X7: Features

The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top and it offers a quad rear camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP portrait and macro sensors. The company has provided a 32MP front-facing camera. It houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Realme X7 Pro: Features

Coming to the Pro model, it features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC and the 9-core Mali-G77 graphics processor. For optics, the Realme X7 Pro has also a quad-camera setup including a 64MP primary lens. It also has the same 32MP selfie shooter. However, it backed up by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology.

