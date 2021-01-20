Just In
Realme X9 Teased By Company Executive; Could Be Rebranded V15 5G
It looks like Realme is all set to launch a new X series smartphone. While there is no official confirmation regarding the upcoming smartphone's moniker, it looks like it could be the Realme X9. The company's India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has taken to Twitter to tease the X series smartphone giving us a clue of its slim profile.
Realme X9 Slim Profile Teased
As per a tweet by Madhav Sheth, the alleged device expected to be the Realme X9 appears to be much slimmer than any other smartphone launched recently. As per the image revealed by the company CEO, the Realme X9 appears to be as thick as just six credit cards. The smartphone seems to flaunt an all-new colorful rear panel with the Dare to Leap and realme brandings.
At the bottom edge, it looks like the upcoming Realme X9 will sport a loudspeaker grill, a USB Type-C port and a microphone. It seems to miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, it remains to be seen if the headphone jack will find a place on the top edge of the smartphone.
What We Think
From the looks, we believe that the Realme X9 is similar to the Realme V15 5G that went official in China earlier this month. The device is yet to be launched in the global markets and it remains to be seen if the Realme X9 could be launched as its rebranded variant in select markets. If it is the rebranded Realme V15 5G, then it could carry similar specifications and features. Notably, the Realme V15 5G misses out on a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Also, it looks like the Indian market will be one of the first ones to get the upcoming X series smartphone as the executive has teased the arrival of the same soon. For now, there is no official confirmation regarding when the device could be launched but it will belong to the X series.
