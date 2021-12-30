Realme XT Allegedly Explodes; Company Reassures To Discourse User Concerns News oi-Megha Rawat

One Realme XT unit has reportedly exploded. Realme has responded to the situation, stating that it will resolve the user's issues. Another Realme XT was said to have burst barely hours after being purchased last year. In another scenario, the business blamed the explosion on "external force."

Twitter user, Sandip Kundu shared a few of photos of the Realme XT handset with extensive burn damage. The phone, which belonged to one of his friends, allegedly burst on Tuesday evening. To draw attention to the matter, he tagged Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth in his tweet.

Realme XT User Review

On Twitter, the official Realme India Support account originally apologized and urged Kundu to supply the contact information for the affected user. After a few hours, the corporation responded using the same help handle, directing the user to the nearest authorized service centre. It also promised to address the issue if the consumer brought the damaged phone to the repair centre.

The exact circumstances behind the explosion have yet to be determined. It's also unclear whether the phone in question was still under warranty.

"The front damage appears to be real, but the back section feels fishy," one user commented of the phone's validity. "Dude Realme XT isn't a new smartphone, and this is the 1st blast case of the particular device, which absolutely has no proper evidence," another user rationalised the phone's burning. If it did, there had to be a blunder on the part of the user."

Realme XT Specifications

As previously indicated, the Realme XT experienced a similar surge last year. The consumer in that situation contacted the firm's service centre with photos of the scorched phone, yet the corporation stated that the issue arose as a result of external force being applied to the gadget.

The Realme XT was released last year in September. It is still available in three different configurations on Realme.com and other retail outlets around the country. The Snapdragon 712 SoC powers the phone, which also includes quad back cameras and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

Best Mobiles in India