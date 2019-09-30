Realme XT Open Sale On Flipkart Kicks Off: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme unveiled the world's first smartphone with a 64MP quad-camera setup - the Realme XT earlier this month in India. Now, the smartphone has gone up for 24 x 7 sales online, but for a limited period. The device offers features like an FHD+ display, a mid-range Snapdragon SoC, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Here is everything you need to know:

Realme XT Available Via Open Sale In India

The Realme XT has gone up for sale online as a part for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Realme Festive Days sale. It will be available 24 x 7 on both Flipkart and realme.com till October 4, 2019.

The device comes in three different RAM and storage configurations including 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

The 4GB RAM model can be purchased at Rs. 15,999, while the 6GB RAM variant will be available at Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB RAM model at Rs. 18,999. As for the color options, you can select from Pearl White and Pearl Black colors.

There are also a bunch of offers which you can avail during the festive sale. Some of them include10 percent discount on ICICI Bank credit card and one year extended warranty on the purchase via realme.com.

Realme XT Key Specifications And Features

Realme XT's major highlight is the quad-camera module with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor. The remaining sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture is tucked inside the waterdrop notch. The camera offers features such as EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, Panorama, 1080@30fps, and 2160@30fps video recording.

The smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The unit gets its backup from a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash charge technology.

