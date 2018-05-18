RED Hydrogen One is coming at Verizon and AT&T

If you are planning to buy a new Android smartphone this year, then you already have a wide range of smartphones to pick from. Phone with great specs and features are already out there in the market including, Galaxy S9, Huawei P20 Pro, and recently launched OnePlus 6. The pixel 3 and Note 9 also seem to be launch in the second half of the year.

Most of the phone this are rehashes from the last year's Samsung phones of iPhone X-styled notch. But there is one standalone phone which BRG, has reported which come with the backing of a major carrier.

Verizon a US-based carrier has announced the first holographic phone in the world on Thursday. The smartphone is named as the RED Hydrogen One, and it is going to be available to subscribers later this year. The carrier hasn't disclosed any specific release date, but it certainly looks like the Hydrogen One is going to soon be available in stores.

The other formats that the device will support are the 3D content, 2D/3D VR, AR and MR content. There is no information available at the moment regarding the availability of the device in India.

"This revolutionary smartphone will provide you with significant advancements in the way you create and view content on the leading network for entertainment," said Kevin Petersen, senior vice president, Device and Network Services Marketing. "When the RED HYDROGEN ONE launches you'll be able to look around, below and into your screen's image with a 4-view holographic display, which is even better than 3D," reads the AT&T newsroom post.

The Hydrogen One is expected to come with a 5.7-inch display. The device features high-end specs and design. It also has some modularity like Moto Z. Users would be able to add modules to the phone to improve certain features. Moreover RED is also launching its 4-view Hydrogen content network.

"We have never built a phone. No one ever tried to integrate a 4-view display in anything before. When we started this project, we didn't know any cell carriers or anything about the cell phone industry. When we launch... the product won't be complete. There will be more firmware/software updates than any other phone ever made. We are learning as we go. Truly, we have no business entering this market," BRG quoted RED founder Jim Jannard as saying.

Let's see how much time it will take to launch this phone. For more details on the specs we still need to wait for the official launch.

Source