Red Hydrogen One smartphone to hit the shelves this summer

Red which is known for making high-end cinematic cameras had announced Red Hydrogen One smartphone back in 2017. However, the device is still not available for sale in the market. The smartphone is said to feature holographic display and with the launch of this smartphone, the company is betting high on the product. The smartphone was delayed as the company was working towards refining its imaging capabilities and also gets it certified by the carriers.

Now, fresh reports are surfacing that Red's Hydrogen smartphone will expectedly hit the shelves by this summer. As per some reports from Beebom, the Hydrogen One is ready to be released this year and will be available via Verizon and AT&T.

The Hydrogen One is said to be the world's first smartphone that will come along with a holographic display which will be able to provide 3D content without the need for 3D glasses. This is possible because of the company's '4V' technology.

However, even after the announcement of the devices, there were no dates revealed by the company as to when the device would be available for the users in the market. The Hydrogen One was up for pre-order back n July last year at $1295 (Rs 87,975.83 approx) for the Aluminum variant and $1595 (Rs. 1, 08,376.26 approx) for the Titanium variant. Even then the company didn't officially announce any details regarding the availability of the device.

The launch of the smartphone has been delayed since then. As per Red's founder, Jim Jannard, the reason behind the delay was the company's will to improve its '4V' technology. The 4V technology will be used for creating 3D holographic content on the Red Hydrogen Smartphone's display. The other reason for the delay in getting the certifications from the carriers in the United States. Now, it seems that Red was finally able to gain certifications from AT&T and Verizon for the sale of Hydrogen One.

When it comes to the specification of the Red Hydrogen One smartphone, there is not much information available except for the fact that the device will be featuring a 5.7-inch 'Professional Hydrogen holographic Display'. Further using the holographic display a user will also be able to view traditional 2D content. The other formats that the device will support are the 3D content, 2D/3D VR, AR and MR content. There is no information available at the moment regarding the availability of the device in India. However, it would be interesting to see how a holographic image will appear on the display.