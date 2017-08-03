RED Hydrogen One with holographic display leaks via hands-on video

RED launched a new Android smartphone called Hydrogen One with a holographic display in the last month. The device is yet to be released and is available only for pre-orders.

Priced at $1,200 (approx. Rs. 77,000), the Hydrogen One smartphone's details remain discreet except for the presence of the holographic display. A recent video uploaded by the YouTuber Marquees Brownie shows the hands-on session of the RED Hydrogen One prototype. Initially, when the smartphone was announced, it was speculated to be a concept phone that might not make its way into the market. However, the hands-on video of the prototype clears the air.

As seen below, the hands-on video of the RED Hydrogen One smartphone shows the nifty details of the device. The rear of the smartphone is made using metal and kevlar. The sides appear to be notched to provide additional grip. The handset sports a 5.7-inch display with thick top and bottom bezels.

The volume rocker seems to be positioned on the right edge of the smartphone while the power button and the dedicated video recorder or camera button are placed on the left edge. The power button is said to double as a fingerprint sensor as well. The RED smartphone has both a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

At its rear, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with dual LED flash that is enclosed within the camera ring itself. There is a selfie camera also accompanied with LED flash at the front. The modular smartphone features magnetic connectors at the bottom of the rear panel below the company logo. Unfortunately, the video doesn't show the functioning of the holographic display on the smartphone.