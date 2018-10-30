Red Hydrogen One with Holographic display will be available on AT&T and Verizon

World's first holographic display smartphone the Red Hydrogen One which was launched last year. Now the company has confirmed to make the phone available from November 2 on both AT&T and Verizon carriers. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch QHD 4-View Lightfield Display. According to the company, the display is capable of creating an experience which goes beyond 3D, without using any glasses.

The smartphone is powered by Nanotechnology and the company claims that the display delivers realistic depth, light and textures bringing content to its users. The Red Hydrogen One sports a Holographic 4-View (H4V) recording technology on both front and back camera. The camera offers 3D experience, create a depth map and includes two addition views in real time.

The smartphone is designed with highly durable carbon fiber and looks very rugged when it comes to its design. On the back, you also have a functional RED. All the 3D pictures taken with the phone are saved in JPEG format with the 3D data in metadata so that it automatically looks 2D when someone sees it on a 2D device.

The company has also focused on its Audio system and equipped it with a proprietary A3D Multi-dimensional surround sound. According to the company it has included a modular, which will help you in adding different modes to enhance the power of the smartphone. You can add external speakers, power bank to increase the battery life, add-on memory, or a camera module with interchangeable lens mounts. However these modules will not be available now, and it will arrive in 2019.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC with Adreno 540 GPU, clubbed with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Red Hydrogen One is fueled by a 4500mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.