Red Magic 7S, 7S Pro With 165Hz Displays, 18GB RAM Launching On July 11; Specs & Features

Red Magic 7S series of smartphones are all set to be launched later this month on July 11. The company will release two devices in the series including the Red Magic 7S and the Red Magic 7S Pro in China. The handsets will arrive as the successor to the Red Magic 7 series phones, which were launched earlier this year.

Red Magic 7S Series Specs Leaked Recently On TENAA

The Nubia Red Magic 7S and the Red Magic 7S Pro's specifications were leaked via the database of the Chinese certification agency TENAA. They were recently also spotted on the website of 3C certification. The Red Magic 7S is leaked to come with a 6.8-inch full HD+ display, which will utilize the AMOLED screen panel. The phone will also have a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, and DC dimming.

The Nubia Red Magic 7S will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will be paired with the next-gen Adreno GPU. The smartphone will be arriving in as many as four RAM variants - 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB. The storage options will include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Software-wise, it will be booting Android 12-based Redmagic OS 5.0.

For imaging, the Red Magic 7S is said to offer a 64MP primary rear camera, which will be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device will have an 8MP snapper. The connectivity options will be 5G NSA / SA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery with 135W fast charging support will keep the whole package running.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Specifications, Features

As for the Red Magic 7S Pro, it will be arriving with a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The device will have the same 6.8-inch AMOLED display as the Red Magic 7S. However, the screen refresh rate will be 120Hz, while the touch sampling rate will be up to a whopping 960Hz. The phone will be fuelled by a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, which will also support a 135W fast charging technology.

The company previously launched the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro gaming smartphone globally with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of native storage. The new Red Magic 7S and the Red Magic 7S Pro are also expected to flaunt a gaming-centric design as the Red Magic 7 Pro. We will know more from the brand's launch event on July 11.

