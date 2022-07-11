Red Magic 7S, 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 18GB RAM Go Official; Specs & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Red Magic 7S series of smartphones just gone official in China as the brand announced earlier. Nubia has introduced two new gaming handsets in the series called the Red Magic 7S and the Red Magic 7S Pro. They have arrived as the successors to the Red Magic 7 series of devices, which were introduced earlier this year.

The latest Red Magic 7S series of handsets pack some seriously loaded specs and a highly attractive design to entice gamers. So, let's dive into their design and specs details.

Red Magic 7S Series Design Will Impress Gamers

The Red Magic 7S and the 7S Pro flaunt an impressive design to attract gamers. The design of the new phones is quite similar to the Red Magic 7 series of handsets. The new phones are equipped with pressure-sensitive gaming triggers, which are placed alongside the volume rocker and the power button. The Red Magic 7S has a vertical rear camera strip, while the 7S Pro gets a square camera module.

The Red Magic 7S is equipped with the brand's ICE Magic Cooling System Version 9.0, which provides a nine-layer cooling system. The system includes a high-speed centrifugal fan, a metal canyon cooling air duct, VC liquid cooling heat sink, and high-thermal conductivity gel. The Red Magic 7S Pro model gets an enhanced ICE 10.0 Magic Cooling system, which has slightly advanced features.

Red Magic 7S Specifications, Features

Moving to the features, the Red Magic 7S has a 6.8-inch AMOLED full HD+ display. The screen has a massive refresh rate of up to 167Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 720Hz. Powering the flagship is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. The device also comes with dual Smart PA, dual speakers, DTS sound, three gaming mics, and Snapdragon sound support.

For imaging, Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 7S with a 64MP primary camera at the rear. The main sensor is paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. There's also an 8MP shooter for selfies and video-calling purposes. Lastly, a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W air-cooled fast charging support keeps the 5G smartphone running.

Red Magic 7S Pro Specifications, Features

The Red Magic 7S Pro model has the same 6.8-inch AMOLED full HD+ display, but its screen refresh rate is limited to 120Hz. However, the device gets the Red Magic X Qualcomm LTM dimming technology. The processor is the same, but the Pro variant has up to a massive 18GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of native storage.

The rear camera features of the Red Magic 7S Pro model are similar to the vanilla variant. However, the 8MP selfie camera of the smartphone is claimed to be placed under the screen by the brand's website. The handset also offers a bigger 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery, which supports a higher 135W air-cooled fast charging functionality.

Red Magic 7S, 7S Pro Price, Availability

The Nubia Red Magic 7S will be available at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 47,400). The Red Magic 7S Pro variant will be up for grabs from CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs. 61,600). The standard models of these phones are available in a single Dark Knight hue. There are also Deuterium Front Transparent variants of both the handsets, which come with slightly more attractive designs. The global availability of the new Red Magic phones hasn't been announced by the company yet.

Best Mobiles in India