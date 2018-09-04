Red Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro officially launched for Rs 14,999: Features, specs and more

Price and availability

The Red Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in India from the 4th of September 2018 on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Stores, and Xiaomi authorised resellers. The Red Note 5 Pro will be available in 4/6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB Internal storage for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

What's new?

The only difference between the regular Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Red Redmi Note 5 Pro is the color, and remaining hardware specifications and software features remain identical to the standard Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Red Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The Red Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 5.99-inch IPS Display with a taller 18:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass (Corning Gorilla). The display offers improved contrast ratio with rounded corners to give a premium feel to the smartphone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is the chipset that powers the (Red)^2mi note 5 pro, which is an Octa-core mobile solution based on Kryo architecture manufactured by 14nm FinFET architecture with Adreno GPU. This processor is coupled with either 4/6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage with a hybrid SIM card slot (nano + nano) or (nano + micro SD) slot.

The Note 5 Pro is also the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a dual camera setup, consisting of a 12 MP RGB sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor to assist bokeh effect. On the front, the smartphone has a massive 20 MP camera (Sony sensor) with support for Facial Recognition and also has a front-facing LED flash. Both cameras can record native 1080p videos @ 30fps.

Just like the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi Note 5, the Note 5 Pro has a big 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 capability via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has an IR blaster, which can be used as a universal remote. Lastly, the smartphone runs on custom MIUI 9 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device is expected to get an updated to Android 9 Pie and MIUI 10 in the upcoming days.

Should you buy the Red Redmi Note 5 Pro?

If you already own a Redmi Note 5 Pro, then it does not make any sense to purchase the Red-variant. However, if you are in the market, looking for a mid-tier smartphone with a shiny bright color combination, then the Redmi Note 5 Pro stands an excellent chance against the competition.