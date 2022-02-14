Redmi 10 2022 Launched For Global Market; Check Specifications And Price News oi-Megha Rawat

Redmi 10 2022 is launched for the global market, the Redmi 9 successor's full specs and features have been announced, but the price is still unsure for the Indian market.

When compared to its predecessor Redmi 9, the Redmi 10 2022 offers a number of improvements. A large screen refresh rate, a quad-camera system, a large battery, better storage, and a MediaTek Helio G series CPU are some of the primary features of the newly introduced Redmi 10 2022 smartphone.

Redmi 10 2022 Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is identical in terms of specifications and functionality to the Redmi 10, which was announced in August 2021. The Redmi 10 features a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and the Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 CPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128 GB of eMMC storage, as well as a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Talking about the camera, the Redmi 10 has a 50MP primary rear camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP front camera is included in the smartphone for selfies and video calls. The phone's software is based on Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 custom skin on top.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Redmi 10, which also supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. A 22.5W charger is included in the retail packaging. Face unlock is supported, and there is a fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone for added security.

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, USB-C port, dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, and a splash-resistant body are among the additional features of the Redmi 10 2022.

Redmi 10 2022 Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is likely to cost Rs. 9,990 in India. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is set to debut on February 21, 2022. This is the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 base edition with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Redmi 10 2022 is said to be available in black and gold colors.

