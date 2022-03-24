Redmi 10 First Sale In India Set For Today: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi 10 is one of the latest offerings from the popular Chinese brand in India. The new Redmi smartphone comes as the successor to the Redmi 9 but packs different features when compared to its global variant. The Redmi 10 is all set to be up for sale for the first time today at 12 PM in India.

Redmi 10 Price And Offers

The Redmi 10 was launched in India in two storage configurations. The base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 10,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 12,999. It will be available in three color options, including Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue.

Notably, the Redmi 10 will go on sale from 12 PM today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select offline retailers. Talking about the discounts, Xiaomi and Flipkart will provide an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on using an HDFC Bank card or choosing the EMI payment option for the purchase. Even the offline retailers will provide the ability to pay in EMI options and have exchange offers as well.

Besides this, Xiaomi is offering up to Rs. 9,500 as for exchange discount via Mi Exchange. When it comes to Flipkart, if buyers use an ICICI Bank card or choose EMI payment, then they will get Rs. 1,000 instant discount on the Redmi 10. Similarly, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users will get a cashback of 5%.

Redmi 10 Specifications

To recap on specifications, the Redmi 10 has been launched with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device gets the power from an octa-core Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor based on the 6nm process. It is teamed up with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Redmi 10 sports a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The other imaging aspects include support for 1080p@30fps video recording, HDR, Portrait, and Panorama. At the front, the smartphone makes use of a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

The connectivity aspects on board the Redmi 10 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, USB Type-C 2.0, USB OTG, with A-GPS and dual SIM support. A 6000mAh battery powers the Redmi 10, wich runs Android 11 topped with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Should You Buy Redmi 10?

If you are looking forward to buy a budget smartphone that doesn't disappoint you too much on specifications, then you can opt for the Redmi 10. The brand is known for launching affordable smartphones and its previous iterations have been successful, thereby making us believe that the Redmi 10 will also live up to its legacy. However, we can conclude its performance in real life only by reviewing the device.

