Redmi 10 With 50MP Dual Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery Launched In India; Starts From Rs. 10,999

Redmi 10 is one of the latest offerings from the popular Chinese brand in India. The new Redmi 10 comes as the successor to the Redmi 9 but packs different features when compared to the Redmi 10 of the global variant. Here's everything you need to know about the new Redmi 10, including its price and availability.

Redmi 10 Features

The Redmi 10 seems to be the rebranded version of the Redmi 10C that recently arrived in the Nigerian market. The Redmi 10 flaunts a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, a 20.6:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Redmi has included a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel for added protection of the smartphone.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10 draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The SoC is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. One of the pro features of the Redmi 10 is the ability to virtually expand the RAM using the built-in storage by up to 2GB.

Plus, the Redmi 10 includes a dedicated microSD card slot, which allows for memory expansion. The new Redmi smartphone includes a massive 6,000 mAh battery paired with the standard 10W charger. Since the battery is so huge, it would require a lot of time to get fully charged, hence a fast-charging adapter would have been handy.

The Redmi 10 includes a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP portrait camera. There's also a 5MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. The phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with MIUI 13 on top. The Redmi 10 includes the usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 10 Price In India

The Redmi 10 is available in two models with 4GB RAM + 64GB base model costing Rs. 10,999. The high-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced Rs, 12,999. The new Redmi phone is up for purchase starting March 24 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and other select retail outlets. Buyers can choose from Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue colors and get Rs. 1,000 discount with HDFC Bank credit card or credit card EMIs.

