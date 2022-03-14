Redmi 10C With 50MP Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi has been on a launching streak lately, releasing several new devices in the market. One of the new phones we've been hearing about is the Redmi 10C, which has finally arrived in the Nigerian market. Like most other Redmi devices, the new smartphone comes with a budget price tag backed with premium features.

Redmi 10C Features

The new Redmi 10C flaunts a 6.71-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels. Redmi has included a waterdrop notch for the smartphone, which is centrally positioned and houses the front-facing camera sensor. Speaking of cameras, the Redmi 10C packs a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The Redmi 10C includes a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Plus, there's a 5MP camera in the front for selfies can video calling. The 50MP primary camera is one of the attractions on the smartphone, which is generally missing in this price segment. Other elements of the design include narrow bezels and a slightly thick chin.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10C draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. Like other affordable phones, the Redmi 10C ships with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box with the MIUI skin on top.

The Redmi 10C includes the usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Type-C port for charging, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery paired with the standard 10W charging adapter in the box.

Redmi 10C Price

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi 10C is currently available in the Nigerian market. The phone is available in two models of 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, costing NGN 78,000 (around Rs. 14,300) and NGN 87,000 (around Rs. 15,600), respectively. Buyers can choose from black, blue, and green colors.

Redmi 10C In India

Rumors about the Redmi 10C have been around for a while. One such report says the Redmi 10C will launch in India as the Redmi 10 on March 17. We'll know for sure in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India