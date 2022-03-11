Redmi 10 India Launch Date Set For March 17: Expected Specs, Price News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Redmi 10, the next-generation smartphone from the company is all set to be launched in India on March 17. The new Redmi smartphone is teased to arrive with a Snapdragon SoC, which is two times faster than the previous generation model and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera sensor.

Redmi 10 India Launch Date

Now, the official Redmi India official social media handle has confirmed the Redmi 10 launch date in the country. Also, the company has shared an invite for the launch of the smartphone slated for this month. Furthermore, Xiaomi has also created a dedicated microsite teasing the arrival of the upcoming smartphone in the country.

Going by the same, the Redmi 10 that will arrive in India on March 17 is expected to feature a different set of specifications as compared to what we saw on the global variant that went official last year. Also, the device is tipped to be different from the Redmi 10 2022 that went official last month with slight differences as compared to the original model.

Redmi 10 Expected Price In India

The Redmi 10 smartphone is expected to follow the same lines as the Redmi 9, which was launched in India in 2020. It was priced starting from Rs. 8,999. The previous-generation model was priced slightly higher at Rs. 9,499 for the entry-level model with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

Also, the Redmi 10 is believed to be relatively more affordable than the Redmi 10 Prime launched in September last year from Rs. 12,499 onwards.

Redmi 10 Expected Specifications

Going by the microsite, Redmi 10 is expected to arrive with a waterdrop notch display, instead of the punch-hole cutout design on its global counterparts. It is teased to get the power from a Snapdragon processor based on the 6nm process, which is different from the global variants with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

For imaging, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor at the rear. Notably, the global models - the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 2022 feature a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. When it comes to the finish, the Indian variant of the smartphone appears to be similar to what we have seen in the global models. It is teased with a smudge-free finish and a textured design.

Other aspects that are hinted by the microsite include a massive battery with support for fast charging support and ultra-fast storage. We can expect the Redmi 10 to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

