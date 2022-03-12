Redmi 10C Massive Leak: Price, Specs, Colors Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

An upcoming Redmi smartphone - the alleged Redmi 10C is expected to hit various markets in the near future. The smartphone was also spotted in the listing of a retailer, which shows its press shot, thereby revealing what we can expect from the same. Now, further details regarding the Redmi 10C have emerged online.

In a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Redmi 10C details have been leaked shedding light on its pricing in Europe, variants and color options. Also, a Twitter-based tipster has shared live images of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Let's take a look at these details from here.

Redmi 10C Leak

The Redmi 10C is speculated to be released sometime soon in Europe. Going by the same, the smartphone could be priced between 150 euros (approx. Rs. 12,500) and 200 euros (approx. Rs. 16,800) in the market. It is tipped to arrive in a single storage configuration with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. When it comes to the color options, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to be launched in Green, Grey and Blue colors.

From the leaked press images of the alleged Redmi 10C, the device is tipped to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. Also, there seems to be a Dot-Drop notch display at the top center. Furthermore, the specifications of the smartphone have been revealed by the sticker on the display in the leaked live image.

Going by the same, the Redmi 10C is tipped to arrive with a 6.71-inch Dot-Drop notch display to house the selfie camera sensor, which is likely a 5MP selfie snapper. At the rear, it is speculated to house a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. From the image showing its rear, we can see a relatively bigger squarish camera module with three lenses and LED flash unit. Also, the Redmi logo is seen clearly.

Under its hood, the Redmi 10C seems to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor that is said to be teamed up with UFS type storage space. A 5000mAh battery could fuel the smartphone with support for 18W fast charging support and it is said to arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Given that these specs are based on leaks, we need to wait for further details to surface or an official confirmation from the company.

Best Mobiles in India