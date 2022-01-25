Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C With 50MP Camera Likely Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Chinese brand appears to be gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India. Well, the talk is about the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C. These new mid-range smartphones from the company are expected to arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear along with a 50MP primary sensor. Now, a fresh report has revealed the key aspects of these devices and their India launch date.

Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C India Launch Tipped

As per a fresh report by Xiaomiui, these upcoming smartphones are claimed to make use of MediaTek chipsets. As per the report, the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C could be launched in India, China and other global markets soon.

Furthermore, these smartphones are tipped to be priced under Rs. 12,000. Of these, the Redmi 10A is touted to arrive with three codenames including 'thunder' and 'light'. On the other hand, the Redmi 10C is said to have codenames 'fog', 'rain', and 'wind'.

Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C Rumored Specs

From the existing leaks and speculations, the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C smartphones awaiting their announcement soon are rumored to make use of a triple-camera setup at their rear. This camera module might comprise a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 sensor or the Omnivision OV50C sensor. As per the camera units of these upcoming Redmi smartphones, there could be an 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera sensor and a 2MP OV02B1B or SC201CS macro camera.

However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the details of these upcoming Redmi smartphones. As per the reports, we can expect certain aspects of these smartphones are known but we cannot consider these details to be final. Until then, we need to take these reports with a grain of salt.

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are expected to be the sequels of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C respectively. Notably, both these smartphones were unveiled in Malaysia back in 2020. The Redmi 9A arrived later in India whole the Redmi 9C is limited to select markets. When it comes to the Redmi 9A, the device is priced starting from Rs. 7,499 in India for the entry-level variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

