Redmi 10 Prime Launch Officially Teased; Expected Price, Features In India

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The handset has already visited the IMEI database and Bluetooth SIG certification. The latter confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime will be the rebranded version of the Redmi 10 that was recently launched in the global market. Now, the India launch of the Redmi 10 Prime has officially been teased.

Redmi 10 Prime India Launch Teased

The latest news comes to the light via the brand's managing director Manu Kumar Jain who took his Twitter to tease the arrival of the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime. The cryptic tweet has mentioned various prime numbers that suggest it is none other than the Redmi 10 Prime. The exact launch is still under wraps. We expect the brand will soon reveal the launch date in the coming days.

Redmi 10 Prime Features In India

As mentioned above, the Redmi 10 Prime will be the rebranded of the Redmi 10. So, the Redmi 10 Prime is believed to pack a similar set of features as the Redmi 10. Given that, the Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. Upfront, it will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup that will house a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. There will also be an 8MP camera sensor for selfies placed into a punch-hole cutout. Other features of the Redmi 10 Prime will include Android 11 OS, a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and 4G, USB Type-C charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Redmi 10 Prime Expected Price In India

The Redmi 10 Prime is likely to get a similar price tag as the Redmi 10. So, it might fall below Rs. 12,000 segment. However, it will be better to take this with a pinch of salt. Further, the device is expected to compete with other brand's devices with the same features and price tag.

