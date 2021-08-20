Just In
- 25 min ago Broke Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Or Fold 3’s Display? Be Prepared To Spend A Fortune
- 52 min ago Micromax In 2B Prices Hiked Within Weeks Of Launch; Still Worth Considering?
- 1 hr ago Amazon Daily Quiz Contest Answers For August 20, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000
- 1 hr ago Samsung Home Loyalty Program Launched: Get Up To Rs. 2,500 Benefits
Don't Miss
- Movies Akshay Kumar Drops A Hint About Bell Bottom Sequel; Says 'There's Definitely A Scope'
- News Sharia law: The Muslim nations which impose the extreme version of it
- Sports Six English players Jose Mourinho signed in his career
- Finance Gold, Silver Prices Gain By A Tad On Marginal Gains Internationally
- Automobiles Honda City Hybrid Launching In India — Hybrid Sedan To Feature Petrol Engine & Two Electric Motors
- Lifestyle Varalakshmi Festival 2021: Quotes, Messages and Whatsapp
- Education AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme Of Rs 50,000 For Girls, Check Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In September
Redmi 10 Prime Likely To Launch Soon In India; Rebranded Redmi 10?
Redmi 10 has recently gone official in the global market. Now, it seems the handset will soon make its way to the Indian market but under the Redmi 10 Prime moniker. The Redmi 10 Prime has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification which suggests the handset will be the rebranded version of the Redmi 10. Earlier this week, the handset was also spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at an imminent India launch.
Redmi 10 Prime Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Certification
The Redmi 10 Prime with model number 210611109BI has visited Bluetooth SIG certification. Separately, tipster KacperSkrzypek also confirms the Redmi 10 will be dubbed as the Redmi 10 Prime in India. If it turns out to be true, this will not be surprising as Redmi 9 global variant was launched as the Redmi 9 Prime in India.
Redmi 10 Prime: What To Expect?
We can safely assume the Redmi 10 Prime will offer similar features as the Redmi 10. Considering this, the Redmi 10 Prime will be launched with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will run the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.
The camera department will be handled by a quad-camera setup including a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The 8MP selfie camera will be placed into a punch-hole cutout.
Moreover, the Redmi 10 Prime will ship with Android 11 OS and a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. Further, it will come with 4G connectivity, USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Redmi 10 Prime In India
Considering the price of the Redmi 10, we expect the Redmi 10 Prime could start in India at around Rs. 11,000. The MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and higher refresh rate will be the plus points that will help the device to compete against smartphones like the Galaxy A03s and the Realme 8. As far as launch is concerned, Redmi has not shared any official word on this.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
52,110
-
18,999
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999
-
15,630