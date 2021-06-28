Redmi 10 Series India Launch Teased Via Cryptic Tweet: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi 10 series, the successor of the Redmi 9 series seems to be launching soon in India. Earlier, a report suggested the company is planning to bring the Redmi 10 series soon in the country, Now, the brand has officially teased the launch of the upcoming Redmi 10 series. Also, Redmi is yet to announce the launch date.

Brace yourselves for the #RedmiRevolution! 💫



Hitting your screens soon! ☄️



Watch this space for more #10on10 action. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uFY6ri5SU2 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) June 28, 2021

Redmi 10 Series India Launch Teased

The brand took to its Twitter handle where it has mentioned "brace yourselves for the #RedmiRevolution". However, the brand did not explicitly mention the launch of the Redmi 10 series. But the mention of ''Watch this space for more #10on10 action'' makes us believe that the brand will soon launch the Redmi 10 series.

Redmi 10 Series: What To Expect?

As of now, there are no key features of the upcoming series. We expect the smartphones will soon start visiting the certification sites and the brand will also share more intel in the coming days. Besides, it remains to be seen how many models will arrive under the Redmi 10 series. The brand is now selling the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, and the Redmi 9 Power under the 9 series.

Considering the features of the predecessor models, the upcoming smartphones are expected to offer a large battery, decent camera features, expandable storage, standard connectivity option, and so on. This time, we expect the brand could offer Android 11 OS, a high refresh rate, and a different chipset for their upcoming smartphones.

As far as the price is concerned, the upcoming Noe 10 series of smartphones are also believed to come with affordable price tags like their predecessors. The Redmi 9 Power is the high-end model from the 9 series which is selling in the country starting at Rs. 10,499. So, the Note 10 series smartphones are likely to fall under Rs. 15,000 segment.

In this range, the upcoming models can be good alternatives to smartphones like the Realme 8, Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy F12, Galaxy M12, and so on. However, we cannot get to any conclusion until the features of the smartphone are out.

