Redmi 10A India Launch Slated For April 20: Expected Price, Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the most affordable smartphones out there, the Redmi 10A went official in China last month. It featured a revamped design, a more capacious battery and a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Now, the device is all set to be launched in the global markets outside of China sometime soon.

It looks like the first global market to get the Redmi 10A is India. A well-known tipster has revealed that the new Redmi smartphone is all set to be launched in the Indian market this month. .

Redmi 10A India Launch Date

As per a report by PassionateGeekz, the Redmi 10A is tipped to enter the Indian market on April 20. It is expected that the Redmi smartphone could be launched in the country in three color options, including Black, Blue, and Silver. While we are yet to know the actual price of the smartphone in India, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 10,000 similar to the other Redmi smartphones in this series.

Redmi 10A Specifications

Given that the Redmi 10A has been launched in the Chinese market, its specifications are already known. Going by the same, the Redmi smartphone is expected to be launched in India with similar specifications.

Going by the same, we can expect the Redmi 10A Indian variant to also feature a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a peak brightness of 400 nits. For imaging, the Redmi smartphone in question will feature a 5MP selfie camera sensor within the notch and a 13MP single camera sensor at the rear.

Under its hood, the Redmi 10A smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space as well. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within with support for regular 10W charging tech.

When it comes to the other aspects, the Redmi 10A features a micro-USB port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 topped with Android 11 OS.

