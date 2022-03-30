Redmi 10A Launched With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 128GB Storage; Other Features To Check Out News oi-Megha Rawat

Redmi 10A, the latest budget phone in the Redmi 10 series, has been discreetly unveiled. The new Redmi phone is a follow-up to the Redmi 9A, which was released in 2020. The Redmi 10A has a number of features in common with the Redmi 9A.

There's a single 13MP rear camera and the same MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. On the other hand, the new smartphone has a more modern appearance that will appeal to younger users. The Redmi 10A also has up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is an improvement over the previous Redmi 9A which only had 32GB of storage.

Redmi 10A Specifications

The Redmi 10A is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android with MIUI 12.5 on top and has a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a max brightness of 400 nits.

A waterdrop-style notch is also present on the display. The Redmi 10A is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM. At the back, there's a 13MP camera sensor with an LED flash. Xiaomi's AI Camera 5.0 also powers the camera, which can recognize up to 27 different scenarios.

The Redmi 10A has a 5MP selfie camera sensor on the front for selfies and video chats. The Redmi 10A comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 512GB).

4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone port are among the connectivity options. An accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor are among the sensors onboard. The Redmi 10A has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged at regular 10W. Furthermore, the phone is 164.9x77x9.0mm in size and weighs 194 grams.

Redmi 10A Price

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Redmi 10A costs CNY 699 (around Rs. 8,300). However, the phone is presently available for an introductory price of CNY 649 (around Rs. 7,700). The Redmi 10A is also available in a 4GB + 128GB model for CNY 799 (around Rs. 9,500) and a top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for CNY 899 (around Rs. 10,700).

Xiaomi has released the Redmi 10A in three colors: Shadow Black, Smoke Blue, and Moonlight Silver in China. Pre-orders are presently being taken across the country, with sales starting on March 31.

The Redmi 10A will not be available in India till later this year. The Redmi 9A was released in Malaysia in June 2020 priced at approximately MYR 359 (Rs. 6,500) for the base 2GB + 32GB model. In September 2020, the phone was released in India for Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB model.

