Redmi 10X Massive Leak: Renders, Price And Complete Specs Out

Of late, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding an upcoming Redmi smartphone. The device was spotted on certification listings with the model number M2003J15SC. Now, a new Redmi smartphone allegedly dubbed Redmi 10X has been listed on the website of Tianyi Telecommunications owned by China Telecom.

Well, the online listing has revealed all the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. In addition to the specifications, the website also shared the renders of the smartphone revealing its possible design.

Redmi 10X Renders

From the leaked Redmi 10X renders, we can make out that there could be a punch-hole cutout at the top left of the display to house the selfie camera sensor. And, it appears to have ample screen space with minimal bezels around it. Moving on to its rear, there appears to be a glossy design and a rectangular quad-camera module with a unique arrangement of sensors. The absence of a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear hints that it could have an in-display sensor.

Redmi 10X Leaked Specifications

From the online listing, the Redmi 10X appears to be a budget smartphone powered by a MediaTek G85 SoC. If this happens to be true, then this Redmi smartphone could be the first one to employ the MediaTek G85 chipset. It is said to be an overclocked version of the MediaTek G80 SoC and is based on the 12nm process.

This processor is likely to be teamed up with a Mali-G52 graphics unit, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. As of now, the listing hints only at a single storage configuration. Maybe, there could be other configurations when it is launched.

For imaging, the Redmi 10X is listed to flaunt a quad-camera setup at its rear. The camera module is said to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors. The device could arrive with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The other aspects that are listed to be a part of the Redmi 10X include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. A 5020mAh battery is touted to power the smartphone but there is no word regarding the support for fast charging.

Redmi 10X Alleged Price

The listing also sheds light on the pricing of the Redmi 10X. It is listed to carry a price tag of 1499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000). The device is said to be launched in three color choices such as Sky Blue, Pine Morning Green, and Ice Fog White.

