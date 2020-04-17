Mystery Redmi Budget Smartphone Gets TENNA Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi might be working on a new Redmi smartphone which will likely be another mid-range offering by the company. The mystery Redmi smartphone's existence has been confirmed via the mobile authentication website TENNA. While some of its features have been tipped via TENNA, the remaining have been shared via a post on Weibo. Here is all you need to know:

The mystery Redmi smartphone has cleared its certification from TENNA with the M2003J15SC model number. According to the TENNA listing, the upcoming Redmi handset will come with a 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm dimensions. The device is listed with a 6.53-inch display, but its resolution hasn't been listed on TENNA.

The only other insight which this listing gives on the mystery Redmi smartphone is the 4,920 mAh battery unit. However, another leak by the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggests that the 6.53-inch display will deliver an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The type of notch is not revealed yet.

Under the hood, the Redmi M2003J15SC is said to pack the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset that will have 2.0GHz clock speed. Its RAM and storage options are yet to be announced and it remains to be seen if the company announces the device in multiple configurations or not.

The Redmi M2003J15SC is further said to be equipped with a 48MP primary camera sensor. But, there is no word if the device will comprise a triple or quad camera module at the rear. The device is said to accommodate a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling.

While the TENNA listing suggests a 4,920 mAh battery unit, the other leak indicates a 5,000 mAh unit. The Redmi M2003J15SC sighting on the 3C mobile authentication website in the past had suggested support for 22.5W fast charging.

We are waiting for the leaks and teasers to reveal the device's moniker and an official launch date. The details are likely to surface soon which we will share with you at the earliest.

