ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List of Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Eligible For MIUI 12 Update

    By
    |

    Xiaomi released its custom MIUI 11 OS in late 2019, where a plethora of Redmi and Mi smartphones received the update over the course of few months. The company is now gearing up for the release of MIUI 12, which will also be available for select smartphones, probably by the end of 2020.

    List of Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Eligible For MIUI 12 Update

     

    MIUI 12 is likely to introduce a new set of features and additional optimizations. Depending on the smartphone, the upcoming iteration of the MIUI will be either based on Android 11, Android 10, or even Android 9 Pie OS. Now, a leak hints at the possible list of smartphones that are eligible for MIUI 12 updates.

    Xiaomi Mi Series

    Xiaomi Mi Series

    Under the XiaomiMi series, which is the flagship offering from the company devices like the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Pro, and the Mi 8 will receive MIUI 12 update.

    Xiaomi CC Series

    Xiaomi CC Series

    The Xiaomi CC series is exclusive to China. Under this lineup, the Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, and the Mi CC9E will receive the MIUI 12 update.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX Series
     

    Xiaomi Mi MIX Series

    The Xiaomi Mi MIX is a special bezel-less series of smartphones, which offers premium features and is produced in limited quantity. In this series of phones, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 2s, and the Mi MIX 3 will be updated to MIUI 12.

    Redmi Series

    Redmi Series

    Redmi is an affordable smartphone series from the company. From the past few years, the brand has also launched affordable flagship phones under this series. The Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and the Redmi 7A will get MIUI 12 update in a phased manner.

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi miui news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X