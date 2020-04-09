Just In
List of Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Eligible For MIUI 12 Update
Xiaomi released its custom MIUI 11 OS in late 2019, where a plethora of Redmi and Mi smartphones received the update over the course of few months. The company is now gearing up for the release of MIUI 12, which will also be available for select smartphones, probably by the end of 2020.
MIUI 12 is likely to introduce a new set of features and additional optimizations. Depending on the smartphone, the upcoming iteration of the MIUI will be either based on Android 11, Android 10, or even Android 9 Pie OS. Now, a leak hints at the possible list of smartphones that are eligible for MIUI 12 updates.
Xiaomi Mi Series
Under the XiaomiMi series, which is the flagship offering from the company devices like the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Pro, and the Mi 8 will receive MIUI 12 update.
Xiaomi CC Series
The Xiaomi CC series is exclusive to China. Under this lineup, the Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, and the Mi CC9E will receive the MIUI 12 update.
Xiaomi Mi MIX Series
The Xiaomi Mi MIX is a special bezel-less series of smartphones, which offers premium features and is produced in limited quantity. In this series of phones, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 2s, and the Mi MIX 3 will be updated to MIUI 12.
Redmi Series
Redmi is an affordable smartphone series from the company. From the past few years, the brand has also launched affordable flagship phones under this series. The Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and the Redmi 7A will get MIUI 12 update in a phased manner.
