Redmi 11 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Key Specifications & Price Leaked News oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 11 5G smartphone in the Indian market in the near future. According to a report by 91mobiles, the Redmi 11 will be the first 5G handset in Redmi's numeric series lineup. The source has also revealed the key specifications and pricing details of the upcoming Redmi 11 5G smartphone in the country.

As per the report, the Redmi 11 5G will be released in India in the second quarter of 2022. The device could reach the Indian shores by the end of June. As of now, there's no word regarding the exact launch date. The source also claims that the Redmi 11 5G price in India will be Rs. 13,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Redmi 11 5G Key Specifications, Features

The Redmi 11 5G is said to be arriving with a 6.58-inch LCD display with full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the device will be the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which will be accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The brand is also expected to offer some other RAM and storage variants of the device as well.

Furthermore, the Redmi 11 5G is tipped to come with a 50MP primary camera, which will be paired with a 2MP secondary shooter, possibly for depth sensing capabilities. For selfies and video calling purposes, the device will offer a 5MP camera, suggests the source. The phone is tipped to be packed with a 5,000 mAh battery, which will be offering support for 18W fast charging functionality.

The Redmi 11 5G is also tipped to measure quite thick 9mm around the waist. The phone will be booting Android-based MIUI custom ROM out of the box. For security purposes, the handset will be loaded with a fingerprint sensor, which will be placed beneath the power button on the right side. The 5G handset's other connectivity options are expected to include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Redmi 11 5G Competitors In India

The upcoming Redmi 11 5G will be competing against the likes of the iQoo Z6 5G, Poco M3 Pro, Lava Agni 5G, Realme 9 5G, and the Vivo T1 5G in India. These devices feature quite similar specs and 5G connectivity in the Rs. 15,000 price range.

